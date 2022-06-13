Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers who are searching for Christoper Lee Ball, who is from Sunderland, have appealed for information in locating him.

Searches have been carried out at a number of addresses and locations across the city where Ball is known to frequent, however officers are yet to catch him.

Police have appealed for information to help them find Christopher Lee Ball.

As a result, an appeal for information that leads to his whereabouts has been launched.

If anyone has seen him or believes they may know where he might be staying, then they are being asked to contact police immediately.

Ball, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 quoting his name.