Police hunt for Sunderland man Christopher Lee Ball who is evading arrest and wanted on prison recall

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding a man who is wanted on a prison recall.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:14 am

Officers who are searching for Christoper Lee Ball, who is from Sunderland, have appealed for information in locating him.

Northumbria Police say that the 37-year-old is wanted on prison recall and has been actively evading arrest.

Searches have been carried out at a number of addresses and locations across the city where Ball is known to frequent, however officers are yet to catch him.

Police have appealed for information to help them find Christopher Lee Ball.

As a result, an appeal for information that leads to his whereabouts has been launched.

If anyone has seen him or believes they may know where he might be staying, then they are being asked to contact police immediately.

Ball, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 quoting his name.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.