Police hunt for man after couple are racially abused on Sunderland bus
Detectives are hunting a man who allegedly racially abused a couple on a Sunderland bus.
Now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after the incident at 1.15pm on May 17, at Frederick Street.
Police say that a man had abused a mother and her partner while waiting for a bus, making reference to their nationality. The man continued to insult the pair when they were on the bus.
An investigation was launched, and as part of their enquiries, officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He was known to have been in the area at the time and could have information that can assist officers.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1315 170519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.