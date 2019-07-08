Police hope to reunite Sunderland owners with stolen property
Northumbria Police are looking to find the owners of a haul of garden ornaments.
Police officers seized an impressive haul of garden ornaments from the home of a suspected thief at the weekend.
It followed the search of a property in the Silksworth area of Sunderland on Saturday, July 6 2019. Enquiries to identify the owners of the items are ongoing and now officers are releasing an image of the property.
Among the items seized in the search were a collection of dome balls, a pair of statues, topiary ornaments, a wishing well, various lanterns, an electric grass strimmer, and many more.
If you think any of the items belong to you then get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting log 456 06/07/19. You can also report online at the Northumbria Police website or email the investigating officer on 3009@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.