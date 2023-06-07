Two men suspected of making off in a stolen car were successfully detained with a little help from officers’ eyes in the sky

Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 6, officers received information about a vehicle of interest near Sunderland.

It was reported that a grey Seat that had previously failed to stop for officers may be travelling on false plates in the area.

Car abandoned

Officers were deployed to the scene while the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter tracked the car’s movements from above.

With the net tightening, the occupants abandoned the vehicle in the Gairloch Drive area of Washington and made a final bid for freedom on foot.

But officers from the motor patrols officers and dog section, supported by the helicopter team, were quickly able to locate two men., who were duly detained.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a brilliant team effort by everyone to track this vehicle of interest and ultimately bring two suspected thieves into custody.

“It was imperative that we brought the car to a stop as safely and quickly as possible, without causing any harm to the wider public.

“Once it was clear that the occupants were not going to pull over willingly, we were able to work closely with NPAS and make sure it remained firmly within our sights.

'Swift and robust action'

“Our officers on the ground then showed excellent dedication and professionalism once the car was abandoned, scouring the local area and placing two suspects – aged 23 and 17 – under arrest.

“We are committed to taking swift and robust action against thieves and this fast-moving incident highlights how we can use a variety of tactics in order to pursue perpetrators and ensure our region remains as safe as it possibly can be to live, work and visit.”

The two males arrested have since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.

If you see anybody acting suspiciously in your area, please report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101.