Northumbria have been explaining why a city centre street was cordoned off yesterday morning (October 15) and why there was a significant presence of police officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “At 3.30am yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Eden Street West in Sunderland city centre.

The man was found by police officers on Eden Street West. | National World/Google

“Emergency services attended and sadly a short time later the man – in his 30s – was declared dead.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”