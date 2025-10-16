Police explain why part of Sunderland city centre was cordoned off yesterday morning
Northumbria have been explaining why a city centre street was cordoned off yesterday morning (October 15) and why there was a significant presence of police officers.
A spokesperson said: “At 3.30am yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Eden Street West in Sunderland city centre.
“Emergency services attended and sadly a short time later the man – in his 30s – was declared dead.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”