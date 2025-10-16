Police explain why part of Sunderland city centre was cordoned off yesterday morning

By Neil Fatkin
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
Northumbria have been explaining why a city centre street was cordoned off yesterday morning (October 15) and why there was a significant presence of police officers.

A spokesperson said: “At 3.30am yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Eden Street West in Sunderland city centre.

The man was found by police officers on Eden Street West.placeholder image
The man was found by police officers on Eden Street West.

“Emergency services attended and sadly a short time later the man – in his 30s – was declared dead.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

