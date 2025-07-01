Police dogs dogs Cooper and Griff have had a bumper day at work after sniffing out £25,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, vapes, and hand-rolled tobacco following raids in Sunderland.

The canine pair, who have been specially trained to detect tobacco and vapes, showed they have a real nose for the job after sniffing out the illegal stashes at concealed locations including a hydraulic lift hidden under a CCTV unit, and from the inside of an electric butchering bone saw.

Sniffer dogs Cooper and Griff proudly show off their illegal finds. | NP

Across the day, six premises were visited and a total of 2,204 cigarettes, 1,089 vapes and 669 pouches of hand-rolled tobacco – all of illegal variety – were recovered.

23 pouches of illegal shisha and 496 non-complaint food items were also seized during the day of action in Sunderland and Washington.

Neighbourhood Inspector Graham Cox, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a brilliant example of collaborative intelligence-led policing and an excellent result for Sunderland all round.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners to carry out unannounced visits to stores which we believe are selling illegal products.

“What may seem like a harmless vape to some, may actually be linked to much wider types of offending – and often serious and organised crime.

“Thank you to everyone involved in making this outcome a successful one. Especially members of the public who’ve came forward and provided us with information on suspicious activity – your support is invaluable.”

Some of the haul of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco. | NP

The raids at premises suspected of selling the illegal products was carried out in partnership between Sunderland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the City Council’s Trading Standards officers.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: “These seizures and our ongoing work with Northumbria Police and other agencies, are an important part of driving illegal tobacco and other prohibited goods out of Sunderland.

“A smoker might be thinking they’re getting a bargain but if it’s illegal it often has links to organised crime, the drugs trade, human trafficking, loan sharks and it’s very likely that it has been smuggled into the country and also fake.

“This is to say nothing of the floor sweepings or saw dust that can be in illegal tobacco.

“Smoking kills up to two in three lifetime smokers and the sales of these illegal products isn't generally subject to the usual age checks, so they're as likely to be sold to children, getting them hooked on a lethal and possibly fatal addiction.

“From the beginning of June 2025, it has been illegal for businesses to sell or supply single-use vapes. The ban was introduced to reduce environmental damage caused by the devices and in an effort to cut the number of children and young people vaping.”

Anyone who suspects the sale of illegal tobacco or other prohibited products can report it via the City Council’s report it page on their website. You can also report any concerns to Northumbria police by calling 101 or reporting it via their website.