Police dog Mickey picks up lead to two suspects

Police dog Mickey has been well rewarded after picking up a lead to track down two suspected burglars.

Shortly after 4am on Wednesday (September 5), police received a report of a burglary at Houghton Snooker Club, on Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring.

Officers found the premises unattended – but German Shepherd PD Mickey was soon on the case as he picked up a scent and led police to a housing estate half-a-mile away.

There they located two men, who were subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody to assist police with their enquiries.

A crowbar and a cash box were also uncovered in the surrounding area by officers.

Dog handler PC Kevin Hickey said: “This was another great example of the important work our police dogs do to keep the public safe and protect property.

“It is incredible how quickly our dogs can pick up on a scent and lead us somewhere that may provide crucial evidence to assist with an investigation.”

Earlier that morning, PD Mickey also helped officers who were investigating an attempted burglary on an industrial estate in Houghton-le-Spring.

A man riding a quad bike was reported to be trying to break into a wood factory on Sedgeletch Road.

PD Mickey scanned the area and later found a suspect hiding in a nearby back garden, who was detained.

“Mickey has been helping us deal with crimes for some time now,” PC Hickey added.

“He certainly deserved a treat after his exertions, and now he’s back on the beat looking to help police with our next case.”

Anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour is always encouraged to contact police on 101 or online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.

In an emergency, if a crime is in action or if there is an immediate risk to person or property always call 999.