Police dog hunts down burglary suspect who was hiding under a hedge in Sunderland

Obi the Police Dog

Two men have been arrested after police were called to a report that intruders had broken in to a house on Brinkburn Street in Sunderland.

When emergency services arrived at around 3.40am on Monday, October 28, the men fled the area – with one of the offenders throwing an unknown substance at police in a bid to escape.

A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to take refuge on a roof but the other offenders got away.

Police were called to Brinkburn Street in Sunderland.

It was then over to PC Paul Atkinson and his police dog Obi to pick up the scent and within minutes he found a second suspect hiding under a nearby hedge.

The 33-year-old suspect was also arrested after being confronted by the German Shepherd.

Now a top cop has praised the work of the responding officers and thanked PD Obi for his support.

Chief Inspector Paul Walters, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our Dog Section are a great asset when responding to this type of call and PD Obi really proved his worth.

“He deserves all the treats he can get his mouth on but it really was a team effort between response officers and our specialists departments.

“It is believed these offenders had travelled from outside of our region to commit an offence so it really was a good job to get two people arrested.

“The officers responded very quickly and they have acted bravely when confronted with people who were determined to escape.

“Some kind of noxious substance was thrown at police but thankfully none of those officers in attendance were injured.

“An investigation into this burglary will continue but I hope our quick response reassures residents about our commitment to keep them safe.”

Both men arrested have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 84 28/10/19.