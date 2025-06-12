Police dog Buddy to hang up his lead after years of sniffing out criminals

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

After sterling years of service, police dog Buddy is hanging up his lead to hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement.

As a valued member of Durham Constabulary’s team, Buddy has shown he really does have the nose for the job and has successfully sniffed out a number of suspects and hidden weapons.

PC Robinson with his police dog Buddy. | Durham Constabulary

He can now enjoy a well earned retirement at the home of his colleague and handler PC Robinson.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary’s Dog Support Unit said: “After a number of years as a general purpose and firearms dog, we're sadly saying goodbye to our furry friend Buddy.

“Buddy's special nose for a scent has helped officers locate a number of suspects and weapons over the years which has led to multiple arrests and convictions at court.

“Buddy is now putting his paws up and retiring with his good old friend and handler PC Robinson, where he will finally be able to relax and receive tummy rubs on command.

“Enjoy retirement Buddy.”

