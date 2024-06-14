Police crackdown on domestic abuse in Sunderland during Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s no excuse for domestic abuse.

Northumbria Police image

That’s the message from Northumbria Police as concentrated activity to protect vulnerable victims and target perpetrators is rolled out nationally – under the name Operation Flagship – to coincide with the start of the European Championships.

Officers are making it clear to offenders who may look to hide behind the football or alcohol for their behaviour – that they have absolutely no excuse for their abuse, and they are the only ones responsible for their actions.

They are also urging victims to come forward to receive support, as well as encouraging people who could be displaying signs of abusive behaviour to get help before it escalates.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Seymour, who is the Domestic Abuse Lead for Northumbria Police, said: “Protecting vulnerable people is a priority for Northumbria Police and this absolutely includes those experiencing domestic abuse.

“We want to make it extremely clear that there’s no excuse for this type of behaviour and it will not be tolerated.”

She added: “We would encourage all victims of domestic abuse to contact police or any of the support services available.

“Our message to you is also a clear one – we are here for you. We want to protect you and are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice.”

As part of the operation, the force says it is identifying and targeting prolific perpetrators, while also working with partners to protect high-risk victims.

Police say there will also be an increased level of support from Independent Domestic Violence Advisers (IDVAs) who will be sent out with response officers to offer front-line immediate advice and care at domestic abuse callouts.

Officers are also reminding people of the Clare’s Law scheme which is available for anyone to use – a service where you can find out if you, or a loved-one, has a current or ex-partner with a history of domestic abuse.

To find out more about Clare’s Law, visit the Force’s website and submit your application – the service is free, confidential, and could end up changing your life.

Anyone who is a victim of abuse can contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the website or by calling 101. Anyone who is in immediate danger should always call 999.

Further support and advice is available through the National Domestic Violence Helpline: 0808 2000 247.

Anyone worried they are on the wrong path and wanting support around their behaviour can contact the Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040 or visit their website at Respect | Home