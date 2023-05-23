Police confirm two arrests after report of a disturbance in Thorney Close area of Sunderland
Two men have been arrested following a disturbance in Thorney Close. A number of officers attended the scene and other emergency services were called.
A short section of Telford Road was closed with barrier tape, close to the junction with Thackeray Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 1.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 22), we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Telford Road in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and two men, aged 24 and 32, were arrested.
“They have both been bailed.”