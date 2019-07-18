Police confirm report of 'girl being forced into van' on street

Police have tonight confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into a report a girl was taken from a street.

By Fiona Thompson
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 22:23
Northumbria Police launched inquiries following a suspicious incident in Felling.

Northumbria Police has issued a short statement following concerns a child was taken in Gateshead.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are investigating reports of a suspicious incident in Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“We received a report of a girl being forced into a white van on Coldwell Street, Fellin

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 ref 1091 200719.”

The inquiry is centred on an incident in Coldwell Street in Felling. Image copyright Google Maps.