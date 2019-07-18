Police confirm report of 'girl being forced into van' on street
Police have tonight confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into a report a girl was taken from a street.
By Fiona Thompson
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 22:23
Northumbria Police has issued a short statement following concerns a child was taken in Gateshead.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are investigating reports of a suspicious incident in Gateshead.
“We received a report of a girl being forced into a white van on Coldwell Street, Fellin
“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 ref 1091 200719.”