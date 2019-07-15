Police confirm Golden Lion pub fire is being treated as arson
Police have confirmed they are treating a fire which devastated a landmark Sunderland pub as arson.
Fire crews were called to The Golden Lion in South Hylton in the early hours of Saturday.
Four fire engines attended the scene and an aerial ladder platform was used to tackle the fire overnight.
Crews left the scene on Saturday afternoon.
Now the pub is cordoned off by security fencing and the roof has collapsed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch: “Shortly after 1.50am Saturday (July 13), police were alerted to a fire at a pub on High Street, Sunderland.
“Officers attended the Golden Lion pub and found that a fire had broken out at the property.
“An investigation has been launched, and at this stage, police are treating the incident as suspected arson.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.”
Echo readers shared their happy memories of the Golden Lion online.
Leanne Fraser said: “Aww very sad to see, good memories there,” and Linda Copeland commented: “Another part of village history lost. Let's hope someone will restore and bring Golden Lion back. Lots of happy memories in there very sad news.”
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 123 13/07/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.