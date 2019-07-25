Police confirm female has been brought to safety after emergency incident on Wearmouth Bridge
Police have confirmed that the female involved in an incident of concern on the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland has been brought to safety.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at around 5.30pm on Thursday, July 25.
Northumbria Police and three Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue appliances were present in order to deal with an incident of concern for a female on the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland. The bridge remained open to the traffic throughout.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The female was confirmed to be safe at around 10pm. A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The female on the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland earlier has since been brought back to safety.”
Traffic delays took place on the bridge and in surrounding areas due to drivers slowing down in the area of the police incident on the western footpath of the bridge.