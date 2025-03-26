Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth is calling for the recent hard hitting Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ to be shown in North East schools to raise awareness of online influence and tackle misogynistic and sexist attitudes towards young women and girls.

The gripping series tells the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth is backing calls for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence' to be shown in schools. | Netflix

It exposes how online misogyny and sexism are radicalising men and young boys - fuelling behaviours that can lead to violence against women and girls.

Last week the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he had watched the series with his own teenage children and supported calls for it to be shown in schools.

Ms Dungworth also supports the idea and feels the drama can play an important role as part of an educational programme engaging men and boys to reduce harm to women and girls.

She said: “There’s been a lot of talk about the Netflix series 'Adolescence', and 'toxic masculinity' this week and it’s an issue I am very aware of. If we don’t educate others and speak out on this topic things will only get worse. This may be a drama, but it highlights very real lessons for us all.

“As we saw with the character Jamie - misogynist toxic views can escalate into the unthinkable. It makes you think as society what more can we be doing to stop this and intervene earlier whether it’s calling out behaviours or making mental health support more accessible.

“Fortunately, we have a Government that’s acutely away of these issues and is encouraging ‘Adolescence’ to be rolled out in schools to raise awareness, educate and deter young minds.

“Ministers are pressing on with things like the Online Harms Act and I know lots of top level conversations are being had around how we protect children from an environment that is increasing hostile and dangerous.

“If a TV drama helps push this work to the top of the agenda to drive change then it has to be a good thing.”

Mark Stanley as Paulie Hunter, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller. Picture credit: Netflix, Inc.

A key aspect of the drama is not just the impact on the boy and the victim, but also the wider impact on the offender’s family.

PCC Dungworth said: “Adolescence showed a relatable ordinary family whose life is torn apart and it highlighted how parents and schools, all of us, can be clueless about the language young people are using, what young minds are absorbing and how it’s impacting them.”

Ms Dungworth also highlighted other free resources to educate young people and “open up conversations”, including ‘It All Adds Up’, created by Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland, and Pol-Ed, an innovative educational programme funded by the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit.

PCC Dungworth added: “I worry for teenagers who are regularly served up horrific content on social media apps, including violent and sexually explicit material. They say it pops up randomly - they’re being targeted through algorithms and who knows what influence it can have.

“I want to support teachers navigating this issue and that’s why my office has funded various packages to help guide lessons and discussions. I want to really build on this work, and I plan to lobby for more funding to tackle this – it’s a growing cultural crisis.”

