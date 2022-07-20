Police called to Sunderland street after receiving report of 'suspicious item'

Northumbria Police were alerted to what was reported as a suspicious item in the Outram Streert area of Houghton, at 11.45am this morning, but found that the item did not pose a danger to the public.
Police were satisfied the item was of no threat and thanked the member of the public who reported it in good faith, believing it could be suspicious.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.45am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspicious item that had been found in the Outram Street area of Houghton-le-Spring.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland homes 'left covered in ash' after fires started by vandals as neighbours say antisocial behaviour problems worsening in Bunny Hill area
-
2
12 pictures as Sunderland folk do their best to keep cool while temperatures soar
-
3
Sunderland taxi driver convicted of illegally plying for hire
-
4
The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in May
-
5
Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Anthony Robson
“Officers attended the scene and were satisfied that the item did not pose a danger to the public. We would like to thank the member of the public who reported it to us in good faith.”