Police called to Sunderland street after receiving report of 'suspicious item'

Police were called to a Sunderland street after reports of a possible suspicious item earlier today (July 20) but found it posed no danger to the public.

By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:53 pm

Northumbria Police were alerted to what was reported as a suspicious item in the Outram Streert area of Houghton, at 11.45am this morning, but found that the item did not pose a danger to the public.

Police were satisfied the item was of no threat and thanked the member of the public who reported it in good faith, believing it could be suspicious.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.45am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspicious item that had been found in the Outram Street area of Houghton-le-Spring.

Police responded to the call of a suspicious item in Outram Street, in Hoghout-le-Spring earlier today

“Officers attended the scene and were satisfied that the item did not pose a danger to the public. We would like to thank the member of the public who reported it to us in good faith.”