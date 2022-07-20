Police called to Sunderland street after receiving report of 'suspicious item'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police were alerted to what was reported as a suspicious item in the Outram Streert area of Houghton, at 11.45am this morning, but found that the item did not pose a danger to the public.

Police were satisfied the item was of no threat and thanked the member of the public who reported it in good faith, believing it could be suspicious.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.45am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspicious item that had been found in the Outram Street area of Houghton-le-Spring.

Police responded to the call of a suspicious item in Outram Street, in Hoghout-le-Spring earlier today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...