Police called to reports of concern for welfare of woman near nightclub in Peterlee

A police cordon remains in place in Dene Park, Peterlee.

Officers were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman near Vibe nightclub in Peterlee at around 4.40am on Monday, August 30.

Durham Constabulary sealed off part of Dene Park, near the junction of Bede Way and Burnhope Way, on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a woman near Vibe nightclub, Peterlee, at around 4.40am on Monday, August 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers remain at the scene near Burnhope way.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.