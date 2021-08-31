Police called to reports of concern for welfare of woman near nightclub in Peterlee
Police officers cordoned off part of a park after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a woman near a nightclub in Peterlee.
Officers were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman near Vibe nightclub in Peterlee at around 4.40am on Monday, August 30.
Durham Constabulary sealed off part of Dene Park, near the junction of Bede Way and Burnhope Way, on Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a woman near Vibe nightclub, Peterlee, at around 4.40am on Monday, August 30.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”