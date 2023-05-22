News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Police called after report of a disturbance in Thorney Close area of Sunderland

Police have been called to a disturbance in Thorney Close. Officers attended the scene and other emergency services were called.

By Tony Gillan
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:07 BST

It has not yet been revealed if there were any injuries or arrests.

A short section of Telford Road was closed with barrier tape, near the junction with Thackeray Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With officers still there, a Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just 1.30pm today (Monday, May 22), police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Telford Road in Sunderland

The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.
The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.
Most Popular
Read More
Police warning to Sunderland holidaymakers after £15 million lost to scams

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.
The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.
The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.
The scene at Telford Road on Monday afternoon, May 22.