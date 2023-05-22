Police called after report of a disturbance in Thorney Close area of Sunderland
Police have been called to a disturbance in Thorney Close. Officers attended the scene and other emergency services were called.
It has not yet been revealed if there were any injuries or arrests.
A short section of Telford Road was closed with barrier tape, near the junction with Thackeray Road.
With officers still there, a Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just 1.30pm today (Monday, May 22), police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Telford Road in Sunderland
“Emergency services are currently on scene.”