Visitors are banned from entering a property on Kirknewton Close, Houghton-le-Spring.

Since April 2020, officers received nearly 60 reports of anti-social behaviour, disorder and suspected drug misuse associated with an address on Kirknewton Close, Houghton.

Residents living in the area raised various concerns to police and Sunderland City Council, with the spiralling disruption often happening during unsociable hours and having a harmful effect on their quality of life.

Police say the tenant were given warnings and advice but continuous disorder led to officers working with the community to gather evidence and used civil legislation to successfully put a stop to the disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A partial closure order was granted by magistrates in South Tyneside on August 3, which forbids anybody except the tenants from residing at or entering the premises for a fixed period.

Officers say that since the order was served, they are yet to receive any further reports of anti-social behaviour or disorder on the street.

PC Stephanie Robinson, of Northumbria Police, said: "Where appropriate, we will look to pursue criminal proceedings against problem tenants but there are also other avenues such as closure orders that we can utilise to bring much-needed respite.

“Nobody should be made to feel intimidated or frightened in their own home, and that’s why we have done everything possible in order to shut this address down to visitors.

“We will continue to closely monitor the area, and should anyone breach this order, they will face criminal repercussions and potential time behind bars.”

Anybody found to be in breach of the order will face arrest and a possible jail term.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, added: “We were delighted to be able to support Northumbria Police in bringing this case to court by encouraging residents to report incidents, and capturing the impact that behaviour connected with this property was having on the community.

"The residents who reported this anti-social behaviour and worked with the City Council and Northumbria Police to take action against this anti-social behaviour deserve our praise."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.