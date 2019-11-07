Police have thanked the public for their help

Officers asked for help in tracing David Gray on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, wanted in connection with a suspected burglary, was arrested in Pelton Fell in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, November 7, and charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.