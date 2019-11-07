Police arrest wanted man after appeal to public
Police have arrested a man after appealing for help from the public to track him down.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:20 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:44 pm
Officers asked for help in tracing David Gray on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old, wanted in connection with a suspected burglary, was arrested in Pelton Fell in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, November 7, and charged with burglary.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
Police have thanked the public for their help.