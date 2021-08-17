Police arrest wanted fugitive after he crammed himself in a cupboard to avoid being arrested in Sunderland

Police carried out a search warrant in Easington Lane.

Officers carried out a warrant search at an address in Easington Lane on Friday evening (August 13) after receiving intelligence that an outstanding male may be staying there.

The 25-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with a range of offences including assault, criminal damage and drug possession and had been evading police since June.

The Force arrived at a property believed to be associated to him – with PCs surrounding the address and nearby fields in the chance that he tried to make off on foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival to the address officers say the property seemed quiet before they found an upstairs bedroom with a door that was firmly pressed shut.

Officers entered the bedroom and opened a cupboard door where they spotted their suspect ‘uncomfortably’ hiding inside before arresting him.

The arrested suspect was escorted to court the following day where he received a fine for possessing amphetamine.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing, of Northumbria Police said: “This suspect has tried to stay under the radar for a couple of months, moving between addresses and living a transient lifestyle.

“But unfortunately for him the game is now up, and that’s as a result of some excellent work between the officers who have been tracking his movements and those who executed this warrant.

“The suspect highlighted his desperation not to be apprehended by wedging himself into a small space inside a bedroom cupboard – but our officers are pretty good at hide and seek too.

“We are absolutely delighted that he has now been arrested and interviewed in connection with a range of outstanding offences.

“I would like to thank all those who assisted in helping us to locate and detain this fugitive, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the public to ensure our city remains a safe place to live and work.”

The 25-year-old man remains on police bail in connection with the other offences as enquiries are ongoing.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.