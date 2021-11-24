Police arrest man after suspected racially aggravated incident at Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland football match

West Mercia Police confirmed they have arrested a man following the match last night, Tuesday, 23 November.

The force said that the man, who is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and remains in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have arrested a man from the Durham area following an alleged racial aggravated incident.

Following the incident, Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims. Anyone who wishes to contact us in relation to this incident can do so via our online reporting form.”

The game saw Sunderland held to a 1-1 draw by the hosts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.