Northumbria Police received reports an offender had taken a wallet containing about £340 in cash, as well as bank cards, from an address in Toward Road before fleeing the scene earlier this year.

A bank card taken in the theft on August 31, at about 11pm, was later reportedly used at several locations in the surrounding area over subsequent days.

Since then, police probing the incident have identified a man believed to have been in the area at the time and who may have information which could assist the investigation.

Northumbria Police has released this image of a man the force is seeking to trace in connection with a theft at a flat in Sunderland.

The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information, has been urged to contact the force using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 102906E/22.