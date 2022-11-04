Police appealing to trace man they believe could have information relating to suspected theft from a Sunderland flat
Officers investigating a suspected theft at a flat in Sunderland have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the alleged offence.
Northumbria Police received reports an offender had taken a wallet containing about £340 in cash, as well as bank cards, from an address in Toward Road before fleeing the scene earlier this year.
A bank card taken in the theft on August 31, at about 11pm, was later reportedly used at several locations in the surrounding area over subsequent days.
Since then, police probing the incident have identified a man believed to have been in the area at the time and who may have information which could assist the investigation.
The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information, has been urged to contact the force using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 102906E/22.
Alternatively, call 0800 555 111 to contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously.