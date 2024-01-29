Police appeal to trace wanted man Paul Edmunson
He is wanted for failure to appear at court.
Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man.
Paul Edmunson has links to the Chester-le-Street area.
The 35-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00507461.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org