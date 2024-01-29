News you can trust since 1873
Police appeal to trace wanted man Paul Edmunson

He is wanted for failure to appear at court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:02 GMT
Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man.

Paul Edmunson has links to the Chester-le-Street area.

Paul Edmunson

The 35-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00507461.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org

