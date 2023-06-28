At around 4am on Tuesday, May 23, it was reported that a man gained access to the Port of Call on Park Lane in the city centre, causing damage to the side door.

The man has then been followed into the premises by another man, before they both fled the area on foot without taking anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was later reported to police and an investigation was launched.

Two men the police would like to speak with in connection with the reported break-in.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “It is believed the men were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.