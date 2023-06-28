News you can trust since 1873
Police appeal to trace two men after break-in at Sunderland's Port of Call bar

Police investigating a reported break-in at a Sunderland bar have issued images of two men they would like to trace.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

At around 4am on Tuesday, May 23, it was reported that a man gained access to the Port of Call on Park Lane in the city centre, causing damage to the side door.  

The man has then been followed into the premises by another man, before they both fled the area on foot without taking anything. 

The incident was later reported to police and an investigation was launched. 

Two men the police would like to speak with in connection with the reported break-in.Two men the police would like to speak with in connection with the reported break-in.
Two men the police would like to speak with in connection with the reported break-in.
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “It is believed the men were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.

“The men, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website and quoting crime reference number: 64413L/23.”