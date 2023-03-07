Police appeal to trace missing teenager with links to Sunderland
Two North East police forces have appealed for help to trace a missing teenager who could be in the region.
Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary have posted an appeal from colleagues in the Northampton force who are looking for Cezar Sufaj.
The 16-year-old has been missing from home in Northamptonshire since February 20 and it is believed he may have travelled north.
Enquiries have linked the youngster to Sunderland as well as Newton Aycliffe and Bishop Auckland.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.