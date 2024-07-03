Police appeal to trace missing teenager Ellie May
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ellie-May was last seen at her home in York around 12noon yesterday, Tuesday, July 2, and was due to return later that evening.
She did not return home when expected and North Yorkshire police are now very concerned for her safety.
It is believed she may have travelled to the Tyne and Wear area and might have used public transport to travel.
Ellie May is described as white, around 5'7", of medium build with long/shoulder-length brown hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, a black gilet, black trainers and was carrying a back shoulder bag.
Extensive enquiries are continuing in an effort to find Ellie May and police are asking anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is now, to please call on 999, quoting reference number 12240117474.