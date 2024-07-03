Police appeal to trace missing teenager Ellie May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police searching for a missing teenager.suspected to have travelled to the North East have issued an appeal for help from the public.

Ellie-May was last seen at her home in York around 12noon yesterday, Tuesday, July 2, and was due to return later that evening.

She did not return home when expected and North Yorkshire police are now very concerned for her safety.

It is believed she may have travelled to the Tyne and Wear area and might have used public transport to travel.

Ellie May is described as white, around 5'7", of medium build with long/shoulder-length brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, a black gilet, black trainers and was carrying a back shoulder bag.