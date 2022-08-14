Michael Rae, 33, is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5’9” tall, short straight dark hair and wearing grey joggers, navy T-shirt and black trainers.
Michael, from Hartlepool, is believed to be on foot but he does have links to Peterlee.
Cleveland Police is urging anyone who has seen Michael or who knows where he is to get in touch contact on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ref 143517.