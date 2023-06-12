Police appeal to trace missing Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia amid fears for baby
The pair have not been seen for several months.
Police have appealed for help to trace a missing couple amid fears for the health of their one-year-old baby.
Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia are believed to be somewhere in the north of England.
Police are trying to trace the couple because it is thought the baby could have an undiagnosed medical condition, which requires further examination by doctors.
The family were last seen at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in March this year but have connections in County Durham and Northumbria as well across South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the Baxhia family is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference MSP00009997.
If the parents see this appeal, please attend your nearest hospital with your child so that he can be checked by medical staff.