Police appeal to trace missing County Durham man Colin Blackie

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing man with links to Chester-le-Street.

By Kevin Clark
Published 9th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:02 BST

Colin Blackie, 56, was last seen at around 5pm last night, Monday, May 8 leaving his home in Sacriston.

Colin is known to travel by bus and has links to Chester-le-Street, Spennymoor, Cramlington and Carlisle.

He is described as being around 5ft 6, of slim build, bald and is thought to be wearing a black jacket, black trousers and dress shoes.

Colin BlackieColin Blackie
Anyone with information should contact Chester-le-Street police on 101.