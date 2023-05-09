Police appeal to trace missing County Durham man Colin Blackie
Police have appealed for help to trace a missing man with links to Chester-le-Street.
By Kevin Clark
Published 9th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Colin Blackie, 56, was last seen at around 5pm last night, Monday, May 8 leaving his home in Sacriston.
Colin is known to travel by bus and has links to Chester-le-Street, Spennymoor, Cramlington and Carlisle.
He is described as being around 5ft 6, of slim build, bald and is thought to be wearing a black jacket, black trousers and dress shoes.
Anyone with information should contact Chester-le-Street police on 101.