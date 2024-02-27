Police appeal to trace man after wallet taken from Sunderland shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Please contact police if you recognise this man.

Police investigating reported theft at a Sunderland shop have issued an image of a man they want to trace.

On Saturday, February 17, officers received a report of a theft at the Londis store on Belvedere Road in Ashbrooke.

It was reported that a man entered the store, made a purchase, then at approximately 10.37am picked up a wallet which had been mistakenly left on the counter.

The wallet contained around £160 cash, a valuable ring and some personal sentimental photographs.

The incident was reported to Northumbria Police who are investigating and have now released the image of the man, who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

Officers believe he might have information which could help them.