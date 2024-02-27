News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace man after wallet taken from Sunderland shop

The wallet contained cash and items of sentimental value
By Tony Gillan
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:23 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Please contact police if you recognise this man.Please contact police if you recognise this man.
Please contact police if you recognise this man.

Police investigating reported theft at a Sunderland shop have issued an image of a man they want to trace.

On Saturday, February 17, officers received a report of a theft at the Londis store on Belvedere Road in Ashbrooke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported that a man entered the store, made a purchase, then at approximately 10.37am picked up a wallet which had been mistakenly left on the counter.

The wallet contained around £160 cash, a valuable ring and some personal sentimental photographs.

The incident was reported to Northumbria Police who are investigating and have now released the image of the man, who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

Officers believe he might have information which could help them.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the Report page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 019173J/24.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceSunderland