Police appeal to trace man after suspected theft in Peterlee
Police are looking to trace a man in connection with a suspected theft.
The incident happened in Shotton Road on January 19.
Peterlee Police said in a social media post: “Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a suspected theft in Peterlee on Thursday (January 19).
“The incident occurred at around 12.30pm in Shotton Road.
“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact PC Danielle Berry on 101 quoting incident number 154 of January 19.”