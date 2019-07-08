Police appeal to send Sunderland burglar back to prison
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man wanted on a prison recall.
Wayne Robinson, 29, has been wanted by police since the end of June 2019, after it was reported that he had breached the terms of his licence.
He had been released from prison in April this year, after being jailed for aggravated burglary. However, the breach of his licence agreement means that he is now reported on a prison recall.
Enquiries to locate Robinson have been ongoing but officers believe he is actively trying to avoid police. Now they are appealing for help from the public to locate him.
Robinson, of Lambton Tower in Sunderland, is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 6in tall and with short fair hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him in recent days, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0690741.