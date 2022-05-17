Loading...

Police appeal to find wanted Tyler Ophield after he failed to appear in court

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracking a wanted man who failed to appear at crown court.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:58 pm

Tyler Ophield, 19, was set to appear at crown court to answer charges of burglary and robbery but failed to show.

Durham Police want to speak to the 19 year old and are asking for the public's help in tracing him.

Mr Ophield is from Peterlee but has connections to Seaham, Easington, Blackhall and Durham.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “If you can help officers trace Mr Ophield, call 101, message us via our Live Chat or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”