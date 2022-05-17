Police appeal to find wanted Tyler Ophield after he failed to appear in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Ophield, 19, was set to appear at crown court to answer charges of burglary and robbery but failed to show.

Durham Police want to speak to the 19 year old and are asking for the public's help in tracing him.

Mr Ophield is from Peterlee but has connections to Seaham, Easington, Blackhall and Durham.

Tyler Ophield, 19

