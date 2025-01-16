Police appeal to find wanted man from Washington area
Peter Greenhalgh, who is of the Sulgrave area of Washington, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Greenhalgh – who is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Officers from Northumbria Police are today, Thursday, January 16, asking anyone who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them.
Greenhalgh, 43, is described as a white man, 5ft 9in tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair.
Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
Greenhalgh, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Please quote log number NP-20230126-1112.