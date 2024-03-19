Police appeal to find wanted man from Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Finn

Officers searching for a wanted man from Sunderland are appealing to the public for information to help locate him.

Bradley Finn, 25, is wanted on suspicion of assault and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Finn has strong links to the Hendon area of Sunderland and Ryhope.

Officers are today, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Finn, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime/reference number 024792Y/24.

Alternatively, members of the public can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.