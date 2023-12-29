Police appeal over suspected hit-and-run involving five vehicles on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected hit-and-run collision on Wearmouth Bridge.
Officers in Sunderland were alerted to the incident shortly before 12.40pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Northumbria Police received a report that a silver Peugeot 207 had been travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with four other vehicles travelling southbound.
A force spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene where thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
"However, the vehicles involved were significantly damaged.
"The driver of the Peugeot fled the area on foot before police arrival.
"An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team and extensive enquiries to trace the driver have been ongoing."
Today, Friday, December 29, officers are appealing for the driver, and anyone with information or dashcam footage, to get in touch with police.
Anyone with information is asked to report to police using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20231209-0452.
Members of the public can also share information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.