Police appeal for witnesses in Durham city assault
The early morning attack has been described as “an isolated incident”.
Police are appealing for information following an assault in Durham City.
The incident, which occurred around 3.00am on Tuesday, July 16, at the taxi rank to the entrance of the Market Place.
The victim was waiting for a taxi with his friend, when the male suspect approached him and punched him multiple times causing serious injuries.
Detective Constable Sarah Douglas, from Durham City CID said: “I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.”
Durham constabulary publish crime statistics each month, and recorded 1,870 violent crimes in May 2019. This figure is down from 2,255 in April 2019. The records for the same time last year saw 2,446 violent crimes recorded in May 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 358 of July 16.