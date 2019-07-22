Police appeal for witnesses following suspected ram raid on Post Office
A car was set on fire after a suspected Post Office ram raid in Hesleden and police are now appealing for witnesses following the burglary.
The incident took place at around 12.20am on Monday, July 22, at the Post Office on Front Street, Hesleden.
A crew from Peterlee fire station was called to Hesleden village in the early hours of Monday, July 22 and police have begun their investigations.
A silver Suzuki Grand Vitara is believed to have been used to ram the front of the building, allowing three people to gain entry. The suspects are then reported to have made off from the scene in the direction of Blackhall.
Anyone with any information relating to the incident or may have witnessed it taking place is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting the incident number 8 of July 22.