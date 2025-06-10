Police appeal for witnesses following reported racially aggravated incident

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a reported racially aggravated incident on a bus from Durham City.

Then incident is reported to have taken place at around12.20pm on Friday (June 6) on a bus between Durham and Chester-le-Street.

Durham Constabulary are investigating a reported racially aggravated incident.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of social media posts circulating regarding an alleged racially aggravated public order incident.

“It is thought a group of young men had been travelling on a bus from Durham to Chester-le-Street when a male passenger shouted abuse at them.

“The bus stopped on Front Street and the group got off the bus, where an altercation took place.

“Officers attended and spoke to those involved at the scene. For the safety of those involved and to prevent further public order incidents, the groups were split up and the young men continued with their journey to Chester-le-Street.

“An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry.

“This includes reviewing CCTV footage from the scene, taking witness statements, and speaking to those involved.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 156 of June 6.

You can also submit information via the Durham Constabulary website.