Police appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured following two vehicle collision in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision in Sunderland left a man with serious injuries.

The incident took place at around 10.45am on Monday (April 14) on the A690 Durham Road at the junction of Ettrick Grove.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle collision.

“It was reported that a red Subaru Forester car was travelling eastbound on Durham Road when it has collided with a blue Volkswagen Tiguan car.

“The driver of the Volkswagen – a man in his 50s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

“We have launched a full investigation into the report and would like any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.”

Anyone who can support the investigation should contact Northumbria Police via social media or use the report it form on their website.

Police officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision, which can be loaded up on the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250414-0281.

