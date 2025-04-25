Police appeal for information following the death of a two-year-old girl in Houghton-le-Spring

Northumbria Police are appealing for information following the death of a two-year-old girl in Houghton-le-Spring.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11pm on Monday (April 21), we received a report of concern for a child in the Houghton-le-Spring area.

Police are appealing for information following the death of two-year-old girl. | National World

"A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries and tragically died on Thursday.

"Her next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"The investigation is at a very early stage, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250421-1075."

