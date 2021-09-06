Police appeal for information following an arson attack in a Peterlee street
Police are appealing to members of the public for information after a car was set on fire over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Yoden Road, in Peterlee, at around 7.20am on Sunday, September 5, after receiving reports that a vehicle was on fire.
Officers from Durham Constabulary and their colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene where a white Nissan Qashqai was ablaze.
Police have confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident and now an arson investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Officers have revealed that they would like to speak with two individuals who were spotted riding a yellow motorbike with a black box on the back of it as part of their investigation.
Police have provided details of how members of the public can contact them with information about the investigation.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said on Monday: “A vehicle fire was reported on Yoden Road, Peterlee, at around 7.20am yesterday (Sunday, September 5).
“Officers and colleagues from the Fire service attended the scene, where a white Nissan Qashqai was ablaze.
"Nobody was injured, and an arson investigation is currently underway.
"Officers would like to speak with two individuals who were seen riding a yellow motorbike with a black box on the back.
"If you have any information relating to the incident, please contact Peterlee CID on (0191) 3752714.
"Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."