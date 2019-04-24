Police appeal after yobs smash bus station windows

Yobs have smashed bus stop windows in a busy shopping area.

Police are appealing for information after the bus stop in Victoria Road, in the Concord area of Washington, was left damaged at about 9pm on Friday, April 19.

Officers attended the scene and found the windows of the bus stop had been severely damaged.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about the incident or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 050191K/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.