Police appeal after theft of vintage motorbikes from blind man
Police have appealed for help after the theft of two vintage motorbikes.
The bikes, which have been the only hobby of a blind man for many years, were stolen from a shed in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, July 9
The distinctive bikes, which are similar to the ones in these pictures, were taken from an address in Finchale Road, in Durham.
PC Leanne Howe, of Durham Constabulary, said: “The couple who own these bikes have had them for many years and they are devastated they have been stolen.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“These are very distinctive motorbikes and I am appealing to the public for help to reunite them with their rightful owners.”
The bikes are described as a BSA C15 Red, registration JLU 869D and a BSA Bantam D3 grey, registration 517 UXE.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 64 of July 9.