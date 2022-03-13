Police appeal after Sunderland home is targeted in two arson attacks
Arsonists have targeted a Sunderland home twice in just a few weeks.
Now detectives investigating the attacks have appealed to the public for help to find those responsible before someone is hurt – or even killed.
An investigation is under way into two separate attacks on an address on Adelaide Place, in Hendon.
The first incident, which happened between 4.50am and 5am on February 14, saw offenders approach the address and throw a substance on the outside of the door before setting it on fire.
A few weeks later, at about 9.45pm on March 5, an offender attended the same address and set fire to the door, as well as a car that was parked outside.
Thankfully on both occasions, the occupants – which include an elderly man - were not injured.
Inquiries are ongoing into both incidents, which police are treating as linked, and officers are now appealing to anybody with information to come forward.
Detective Constable Mark Druce, of Northumbria Police, said the two attacks could have had extremely serious consequences and urged anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible: “These are very serious offences and could easily have resulted in serious injury or even a fatality,” he said.
“We are committed to tracing those responsible for these appalling crimes and bringing effective justice against them.
“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into these incidents and continue to speak with the victim. This behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone found to have been involved can expect to be dealt with robustly.”
He asked anyone with any information, no matter how trivial they might believe it to be, to get in touch: “I am today asking anybody who lives in the area and who believes they may have information regarding these incidents to get in touch. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be the crucial piece in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 018316V/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]