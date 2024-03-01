Police appeal after stolen forklift crashes into tree
Police have appealed for help after a stolen forklift crashed into a tree in East Durham.
The telescopic forklift is believed to have been taken between 7am and 7.25am on, Thursday, February 29, from a building site in Stephenson Road, Peterlee.
It was then driven along Armstrong Road, Eden Lane, Chapel Hill Road, Keswick Road, and Thirlmere Road, before colliding with a tree in Edenhill Road.
Police are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV footage of the incident or of the forklift truck being driven along the route.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact PC Furlonger via [email protected].