Police appeal after stolen forklift crashes into tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help after a stolen forklift crashed into a tree in East Durham.

The telescopic forklift is believed to have been taken between 7am and 7.25am on, Thursday, February 29, from a building site in Stephenson Road, Peterlee.

Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV to come forward

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then driven along Armstrong Road, Eden Lane, Chapel Hill Road, Keswick Road, and Thirlmere Road, before colliding with a tree in Edenhill Road.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV footage of the incident or of the forklift truck being driven along the route.