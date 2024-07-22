Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed to motorists for help after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a North East collision.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses and especially anyone who may have dashcam footage of the accident yesterday morning.

At 9.40am yesterday, police received a report via the ambulance service of a collision between a orange and black off-road motorbike and a black MG6 car.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital having sustained serious head injuries.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene, in Binswood Avenue in Newcastle, to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Witnesses should contact police by sending a DM on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Those with dashcam footage can upload footage by going to www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

For those unable to contact fhe Force in those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20240721-0339.