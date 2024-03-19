Police appeal after Metro passenger is abused on platform
Police have appealed for help after a report of threatening behaviour on Sunderland's Metro line.
At around 3pm on Monday, February 26, police received a report of a man verbally abusing a passenger as they both left the train at Pelaw.
The man is reported to have been shouting and swearing at the victim on the platform, before boarding another Metro. As part of enquiries, officers have today, Tuesday, March 19, issued an image of a man they would like to trace.
He was in the area at the time of the incident, and it is believed he may have information which could assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 023154P/24.