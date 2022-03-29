Police appeal after man is arrested over alleged indecent assault in pub
Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault in a city pub.
By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:12 am
It is believed a customer inappropriately touched a woman on the dancefloor of the Fighting Cocks, in South Street, Durham, at approximately 7pm on Saturday, March 26.
A man in his late 40s has been arrested.
Officers are especially keen to contact a woman who spoke to the alleged victim moments later.
Anyone with information is asked to ring Durham City CID on 101, quoting crime number CRI00391965.