Police appeal after man is arrested over alleged indecent assault in pub

It is believed a customer inappropriately touched a woman on the dancefloor of the Fighting Cocks, in South Street, Durham, at approximately 7pm on Saturday, March 26.

A man in his late 40s has been arrested.

Officers are especially keen to contact a woman who spoke to the alleged victim moments later.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Durham City CID on 101, quoting crime number CRI00391965.

